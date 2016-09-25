Hanoi bus explodes, bursts into flames

A small explosion kicked off a fire that consumed a bus in Hanoi’s West Lake District on Sunday.

Following the mysterious explosion, the bus' driver managed to pull over on Lac Long Quan Street in Tay Ho District allowing passengers to quickly exit the vehicle.

Locals attempted to battle the blaze, which originated at the front of the bus, using small extinguishers, to no avail.

The bus was reduced to a charred steel frame after the fire, which took firefighters nearly 10 minutes to put out. Photo by VnExpress/Son Duong

It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to put out the flames, which had reduced the vehicle to a charred steel frame.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

