VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Japan fire engulfs 140 houses, other buildings but no deaths reported

By Reuters   December 22, 2016 | 09:48 pm GMT+7
Japan fire engulfs 140 houses, other buildings but no deaths reported
A fire engulfs houses and stores, near JR Itoigawa Station, in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 22, 2016. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via Reuters

No deaths were reported but two people were slightly injured in the blaze.

A fire engulfed about 140 houses, shops and other buildings in a Japanese coastal city northwest of Tokyo on Thursday, with early reports of just two people suffering injuries.

The military was called in to help battle the blaze which started mid-morning in a residential area of Itoigawa, a three-hour drive from the capital. It showed no sign of slowing as dusk fell, a fire official said.

Evacuation orders had been issued for 363 nearby houses, the official said. No deaths were reported.

"We are doing our best to get this under control, but the wind is still strong," he said.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kotaro Nogami said two people were slightly injured in the blaze.

Related news:

Midnight fire kills 6 in Saigon alley

Fire destroys iconic Vietnamese market in Australia

Tags: Japan fire blaze
 
Read more
Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta with 118 on board

Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta with 118 on board

Italy confirms Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan

Italy confirms Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan

Trillions of insects migrate overhead each year: study

Trillions of insects migrate overhead each year: study

Ebola vaccine may be 'up to 100 pct effective': WHO

Ebola vaccine may be 'up to 100 pct effective': WHO

China launches daily flights to flashpoint island

China launches daily flights to flashpoint island

Berlin truck attack: the investigation so far

Berlin truck attack: the investigation so far

Nokia sues Apple for patent infringement

Nokia sues Apple for patent infringement

Sex exists to avoid disease, study shows

Sex exists to avoid disease, study shows

 
go to top