Central Vietnam in for stormy weather this weekend

A tropical low pressure system off the coast is likely to hit central Vietnam, bringing heavy rains and strong winds in the next few days.

At 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the system was seen east of Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands, the National Hydrometeorology Forecasting Center said in a statement.

Heavy downpours are expected to drench coastal provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Ngai. Rough seas and strong winds are also forecast for the waters off the coast.

Hoang Duc Cuong, director of the forecasting center, told local media that it is highly possible that the low pressure area could intensify into a strong typhoon on Sunday or Monday.

Vietnam is hit by an average of eight to 10 tropical storms between July and October every year, which often cause heavy material and human losses.

