VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Tropical depression heads toward South China Sea

By Toan Dao   October 6, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Tropical depression heads toward South China Sea
Strong waves seen in the northern city of Hai Phong during a typhoon in July. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh

There may be some strong wind and rain coming to Vietnam soon.

A tropical depression has formed in the waters off the Philippines and is forecast to enter the South China Sea, which Vietnam calls the East Sea, on Thursday.

At 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the tropical depression was 390 kilometers northeast of the Philippines’ Luzon Island with winds projected at 50-60 km per hour, Vietnam’s National Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Center said.

The depression is forecast to move west towards the northeast of the South China Sea and will hit the waters at around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. It is expected to bring strong winds in the area.

Tropical depressions and typhoons often hit Vietnam and other neighboring countries around this time of year.

The latest typhoon, Megi, in late September forced the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines to cancel and delay 20 flights to and from Taiwan.

An average of eight to 10 tropical storms usually hit Vietnam between July and October, causing heavy material and human casualties.

Related news:

Vietnam Airlines cancels, delays flights due to typhoon Megi

New typhoon may hit South China Sea this week

Tags: tropical depression typhoon South China Sea
 
Read more
Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

 
go to top