Tropical depression heads toward South China Sea

Strong waves seen in the northern city of Hai Phong during a typhoon in July. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh

A tropical depression has formed in the waters off the Philippines and is forecast to enter the South China Sea, which Vietnam calls the East Sea, on Thursday.

At 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the tropical depression was 390 kilometers northeast of the Philippines’ Luzon Island with winds projected at 50-60 km per hour, Vietnam’s National Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Center said.

The depression is forecast to move west towards the northeast of the South China Sea and will hit the waters at around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. It is expected to bring strong winds in the area.

Tropical depressions and typhoons often hit Vietnam and other neighboring countries around this time of year.

The latest typhoon, Megi, in late September forced the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines to cancel and delay 20 flights to and from Taiwan.

An average of eight to 10 tropical storms usually hit Vietnam between July and October, causing heavy material and human casualties.

