New typhoon may hit South China Sea this week

By Pham Huong   September 25, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
A boat sank off the coast of Da Nang last year due to strong winds. Photo by VnExpress

A new typhoon may enter the South China Sea waters this Tuesday.

A new typhoon, named Megi, has formed in waters northeast of the Philippines, according to Vietnam’s National Hydro-meteorological Forecast Center.

At 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, the typhoon had shifted about 1,000 km southeast of Taiwan and was expected to continue west-northwest at speeds of 20-25kph.

Meteorologists predict it will enter the East Sea, internationally known as South China Sea, and is likely to hit Taiwan on Tuesday.

An average of 8 to 10 tropical storms hit Vietnam between July and October of every year, often causing heavy material and human casualties.

