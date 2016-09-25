New typhoon may hit South China Sea this week

A boat sank off the coast of Da Nang last year due to strong winds. Photo by VnExpress

A new typhoon, named Megi, has formed in waters northeast of the Philippines, according to Vietnam’s National Hydro-meteorological Forecast Center.

At 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, the typhoon had shifted about 1,000 km southeast of Taiwan and was expected to continue west-northwest at speeds of 20-25kph.

Meteorologists predict it will enter the East Sea, internationally known as South China Sea, and is likely to hit Taiwan on Tuesday.

An average of 8 to 10 tropical storms hit Vietnam between July and October of every year, often causing heavy material and human casualties.

