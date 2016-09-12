VnExpress International
Downpours to lash central Vietnam as another typhoon looms large

By Pham Huong   September 12, 2016 | 09:59 pm GMT+7
An area in the northern province of Ninh Binh submerged after a downpour in August. Photo by VnExpress

Heavy rains are set to pound provinces from Quang Tri to Binh Dinh.

Central Vietnam is bracing for heavy rains as a tropical depression formed in the South China Sea, which Vietnam calls the East Sea, intensified into a typhoon on Monday.

According to the National Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Center, as of 6:00 p.m. Monday, the typhoon was about 160 kilometers east off Quang Nam to Binh Dinh provinces with gusts of wind projected to peak 75 km an hour.

Central provinces from Quang Tri to Binh Dinh and northern Central Highlands are expected to experience heavy rains from Monday to Wednesday.

The typhoon is expected to weaken to a tropical depression after hitting central provinces.

Several Vietnam Airlines flights to and from Buon Ma Thuot Airport in the Central Highlands of Dak Lak were cancelled Monday due to bad weather.

Vietnam is hit by an average of eight to 10 tropical storms between July and October every year, which often cause heavy material and human losses.

