vietnam-airlines-flights-disrupted-by-super-typhoon-meranti

Vietnam Airlines on Wednesday adjusted its schedule for flights to and from Taiwan due to the strongest cyclone in 21 years Meranti.

Passengers should stay updated on the status of flights VN580/581 and VN586/587 from and to Kaohsiung City over the next hours.

Super Typhoon Meranti has affected many flights in the East Asian region. Photo courtesy of baogiaothong.vn

The super typhoon is looming large in the south of Taiwan, about 300 kilometers east of the Phillipines. A large part of Taiwan and southeast China are forecast to receive heavy rains, with flooding and mudslides both major concerns.

Then it will move northwest towards Guangdong Province in China, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 150kph. Its circulation will cause strong gusts of wind in the northeast of the South China Sea.

According to international meteorologists, with sustained winds of 297kph, it's gone on record as the strongest storm in 21 years.



