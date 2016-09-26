VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Vietnam Airlines cancels, delays flights due to typhoon Megi

By Huu Cong   September 26, 2016 | 11:31 pm GMT+7
Vietnam Airlines cancels, delays flights due to typhoon Megi
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft. Illustrative photo by VnExpress

20 flights to and from Taiwan are affected.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has decided to cancel and delay 20 flights to and from Taiwan scheduled Monday and Tuesday due to typhoon Megi.

They include cancellation of eight flights scheduled for Monday and another six for Tuesday. Six other flights scheduled for Tuesday will be delayed to Wednesday.

The heavy downpours near the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on Monday afternoon also forced 12 planes to land in nearby airports.

At 1:00 p.m. on Monday, the typhoon had shifted about 580 km southeast of Taiwan and it is expected to continue west-northwest at speeds of 25kph, according to Vietnam’s National Hydro-meteorological Forecast Center.

Related news:

New typhoon may hit South China Sea this week

HCMC streets in chaos after downpour

Tags: Vietnam Airlines typhoon Megi delay
 
Read more
Saigon floodpocalypse sends social media into meltdown

Saigon floodpocalypse sends social media into meltdown

German TV program to showcase Vietnam sights, culture

German TV program to showcase Vietnam sights, culture

How much expats really earn in Vietnam

How much expats really earn in Vietnam

Vietnam's health ministry wants to ban late-night sales of alcohol

Vietnam's health ministry wants to ban late-night sales of alcohol

Vietnam Airlines to fly non-stop to Los Angeles with Airbus planes

Vietnam Airlines to fly non-stop to Los Angeles with Airbus planes

2,000-year-old bronze drum unearthed in northern Vietnam

2,000-year-old bronze drum unearthed in northern Vietnam

Priceless books waiting to be found at Hanoi book fair

Priceless books waiting to be found at Hanoi book fair

Saigon dooms hundreds of old villas to demolition

Saigon dooms hundreds of old villas to demolition

 
go to top