Vietnam Airlines cancels, delays flights due to typhoon Megi

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has decided to cancel and delay 20 flights to and from Taiwan scheduled Monday and Tuesday due to typhoon Megi.

They include cancellation of eight flights scheduled for Monday and another six for Tuesday. Six other flights scheduled for Tuesday will be delayed to Wednesday.

The heavy downpours near the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on Monday afternoon also forced 12 planes to land in nearby airports.

At 1:00 p.m. on Monday, the typhoon had shifted about 580 km southeast of Taiwan and it is expected to continue west-northwest at speeds of 25kph, according to Vietnam’s National Hydro-meteorological Forecast Center.

