hcmc-streets-in-chaos-after-downpour

The heavy rain since 4 p.m. in the afternoon of September 26 has caused severe traffic jams in several districts. Pasteur-Ham Nghi junction (District 1), Nguyen Huu Canh Street and Nguyen Duy Trinh (District 2) are inundated in 0.5m water.

Hang Xanh junction, Binh Thanh District

Traffic on Le Thanh Ton Str., District 1 after the rain.

On Thi Nghe 2 Bridge, several bikes break down.

The ground floor of Bitexco Tower in District 1 has been submerged by the water.

Even higher grounds in the city such as the area of Nam Ky Khoi Nghia and Tran Hung Dao streets (District 1) cannot escape from the flood.

Series of vehicles have broken down on the streets, forcing passers-by to push them along. Traffic on Phan Thuc Duyen, Phan Dinh Giot, Nguyen Hong Dao (Tan Binh Dictrict), Le Duc Tho, Quang Trung (Go Vap District), Pham Hung (District 8) and Huynh Tan Phat (District 7) streets is reported to be chaotic due to the flood.

Truong Son Street, which leads to Tan Son Nhat Airport, was also submerged, followed by severe congestion.

An unfortunate hair salon.

When a coffee date turns into an adventure.

An accident involving three cars on Cong Ly Bridge (Phu Nhuan District) in the afternoon only made the situation worse for the flow of vehicles traveling through Hoang Van Thu Park.

The HCMC Steering Center of the Urban Flood Control Program has mobilized their staff and pumps to areas prone to severe inundation to pump out the water.

Fire fighters pump flood water out of a building.

Southern Vietnam is currently at the peak of the rainy season and heavy rains are expected to continue until November, according to the Southern Region Hydrometeorological Station.

Related news:

> Heavy rains turn Saigon airport to seaport

> HCM City pumps $450 million into flood prevention project