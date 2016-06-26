VnExpress International
HCM City pumps $450 million into flood prevention project

By Ngoc Hau   June 26, 2016 | 06:35 pm GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City has embarked on VND10 trillion (nearly $450 million) project to cope with flooding caused by high tides due to climate change.

On June 26, Vietnam’s leaders gave the go-ahead for the project, which will cover 570 square kilometers in an area along the Saigon River and Ho Chi Minh City that is home to 6.5 million people.

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said that to earn the old name of ‘Pearl of the Far East’, Ho Chi Minh City needs to improve traffic infrastructure by solving frequent flooding.

Ho Chi Minh City will invest nearly $450 million to prevent frequent flooding caused by high tides. Photo by VnExpress/An Nhon

The PM also asked the city’s leaders to review and supplement the project with help from scientists and effectively manage reservoirs and prevent land subsidence.

The head of the Vietnamese government also underscored the importance of stamping out corruption, embezzlement and wastage during the project's implementation. Phuc asked for investors, consultant agencies and citizens to monitor the project to control quality and safety.

The investor said the timeline for the project is three years but plans to complete in just two.

Tags: flooding in Saigon high tide Saigon River Ho Chi Minh City flooding
 
