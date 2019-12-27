Three Vietnamese hits among Asia’s 100 best songs

"Hay Trao Cho Anh" (Give It To Me) by V-pop prince Son Tung MT-P ranked 11th on the list while "Di Du Dua Di" (Let’s Swing) by Bich Phuong came in 32nd. "I’m Still Loving You" by pop star Noo Phuoc Thinh was 37th on the list compiled by SBS PopAsia, an Australian music show that broadcasts Asian pop hits 24/7 on digital radio, online and on mobile devices.

The digital radio station looked at the biggest songs released from January 1 to December 18 this year to compile the list of top 100 songs based on votes of its readers.

According to SBS PopAsia, Son Tung MT-P’s vocal style and cadence made his MV stand out. "His voice creates its own tempo above the backdrop (and) that makes for addictive listening," it said .

Featuring rapper Snoop Dogg and starring American singer Madison Beer, the MV reached a million views within eight minutes and two million in 14 minutes, setting a new record.

After 15 days and 19 hours, "Hay Trao Cho Anh" crossed the 100 million mark, becoming the fastest Vietnamese MV to do so, more than even international artists like Taylor Swift, Cardi B, and Ed Sheeran. It had reached 175 million views as of December 27.

The song, blending trendy Latin dance music reggaeton, tropical house and hip-hop, depicts an unhappy Son Tung living a luxurious life in a mansion surrounded by pretty girls. His mood is swayed soon after meeting love interest Madison Beer at a party.

After premiering this August, the "Di Du Dua Di" MV had 55 million views as of December 27.

"Bich Phuong muses on the palpable tension of a new crush and the first rush of feelings with a cheeky vibe permeating the track, both in the teasing chorus and when she goes for a husky spoken tone towards the track’s end," SBS PopAsia commented.

Released last month, "I’m Still Loving Yyou marked the comeback of Vietnamese pop star Noo Phuoc Thinh after a year of going missing in the music market. The MV, detailing the pain felt on losing a lover to another man, ad received more than eight million views as of December 27.

"He sings of unrequited love over a pulsing beat, using his falsetto and subtle key changes to express the yearning in his lyrics. From the opening acoustic guitar through to the final lyric, it keeps you moving to the beat," the Australian radio station said.

"Boy With Luv" by South Korean boy band BTS topped the Asian pop list, followed by Chinese song "Womxnly" by Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai.