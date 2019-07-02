Vietnamese pop star, Snoop Dogg storm YouTube with new music video

On 8 p.m. Monday, Son Tung M-TP premiered his latest music video called Hay Trao Cho Anh (Give It To Me) on YouTube. The video features a verse from veteran rapper Snoop Dogg and stars American pop singer Madison Beer.

Son Tung released the music video through YouTube Premiere, a feature that allows the artist to schedule a video upload days before the official release, to create a buzz around the video with a shareable watch page, with a countdown clock and a group chat.

At the time of the premiere, the video had 635,000 simultaneous viewers, which is the third most-watched music video on YouTube Premiere, only behind Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next (829,000 viewers) and Blackpink’s Kill This Love (979,000 viewers).

After 12 hours, Hay Trao Cho Anh garnered even more impressive numbers on YouTube. It became the fastest Vietnamese music video to reach one million views (in eight minutes), two million views (14 minutes), five million views (one hour) and 10 million views (three hours).

It was also the fastest Vietnamese music video in history to hit one million likes (in two hours and 49 minutes). After just six hours, it was easily the top trending video for YouTube in Vietnam, a top 2 trending video in Canada, top 9 in the U.S., top 5 in South Korea and top 6 in Australia.

Hay Trao Cho Anh was composed by Son Tung M-TP himself and produced by Vietnamese producer Onion. The song blends multiple popular genres like reggaeton, tropical house and hip hop. Son Tung said he researched and studied current musical trends to make a song that was different from his previous records.

"I wrote an interesting chord when I was playing the guitar and thought that I need to make it a fun tune for the summer. I finished the melody two hours later. The song tells the story of a rich guy looking for real love," Son Tung said.

The music video was shot in Los Angeles, U.S. by August Frogs, the South Korean visual crew who has made famous products like Countless (SHINee) and On It (Jay Park). It took Tung and the crew two months to discuss and write the script before flying to Los Angeles.

Son Tung M-TP plays a rich man who seeks for true love in his latest music video.

In the video, Son Tung plays a rich man living a lavish life in a mansion with pretty girls surrounding him, but he is not happy. One day, at a home party, he meets a girl (played by Madison Beer) and falls in love at first sight.

The music video was teased by Snoop Dogg when the American rapper posted a few short clips of him on set with Son Tung in December last year.

Tung is one of the top artists in Vietnam with numerous hits under his belt, and a growing domestic and international fan base.

His previous hits, Chay Ngay Di (Run Now) attracted an impressive 22 million views in 24 hours, becoming Asia’s most viewed music video in a day on YouTube at the time of its release in May 2018.

Check out the music video for Hay Trao Cho Anh: