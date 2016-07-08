evn-hooks-up-power-deal-with-china-on-rising-demand

Vietnam’s power monopoly, EVN, has finalized a deal to buy more electricity from neighboring China on the back of higher power demand in the first half of 2016.

According to data released by EVN on Friday, electricity from China accounted for 1.38 percent, or 1.17 billion kWh, of the total supply (domestic supply and imports) in the first six months of the year. That is higher than the 1.16 percent, or 888.3 million kWh, in the same period last year.

The jump in purchases from China was a result of power demand rising in Vietnam.

EVN’s total domestic supply and import volume from January-June rose 10.75 percent on-year to 84.75 billion kWh, with supply volume of coal-based power equal to 39.87 percent, natural gas fired power 29.36 percent and hydroelectricity 28.3 percent.

In 2005, EVN signed an agreement to import electricity from China to provide electricity to 13 northern provinces. Total imports by EVN from China from 2006-2015 were 24.128 billion kWh.

Under the agreement signed on July 6, EVN and China’s Yunnan Power Grid Company will negotiate every November on the power purchase volume for the following year from 2016-2020.

Related news:

> EVN apologizes to clients for widespread power outages

> EVN to maintain retail electricity prices

> EVN to ensure power supplies during dry season