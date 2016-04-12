EVN to ensure power supplies during dry season

According to EVN, electricity consumption is expected to reach between 505 and 540 million kWh per day in the second quarter this year, up 13 percent from the same period last year. In order to ensure sufficient backup, the group will increase electricity supply from powers plant and enhance the efficiency of regional electricity transmission units.

In April, thermo turbine No.1 at the Duyen Hai thermo power plant in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is going to be run on trial. Two other hydroelectric turbines are also going to be installed at power plants in the northern provinces of Lai Chau and Son La.

A number of projects will go into operation this month, including a 500kV transformer in the northern province of Hung Yen and a 220kV transformer in Son Tay, an urban district of Hanoi.

EVN produced 40.9 billion kWh in the first quarter, up 14.25 percent against the same period last year.

