EVN apologizes to clients for widespread power outages

The power disruption, which lasted for 20 to 50 minutes, blacked out 18 districts in Ho Chi Minh City and several other surrounding provinces. Power was restored to the clients at 23.38 p.m. the same day, EVN said in the press release.

The company said it had identified the cause was a lightning strike that hit a pylon in Hue.

Power supplies across the rest of the country were unaffected by the incident.

“We express our apologies to our clients for the unexpected incident,” EVN said in the press release.