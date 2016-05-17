VnExpress International
EVN to maintain retail electricity prices

By Ngoc Tuyen, Anh Minh   May 17, 2016 | 10:53 am GMT+7

Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), the country's only power supplier, does not have any plans to adjust retail prices for electricity despite recent increases in wholesale prices, said Dinh Quang Tri, deputy general director of EVN.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade issues wholesale price brackets on electricity for five subsidiaries of EVN on an annual basis. Depending on specific business conditions, the company will adjust the price for each subsidiary and seek approval from the ministry.

This year, electricity wholesale prices have been raised by two percent to five percent with the highest reaching VND1,562 ($0.07) per kWh and the lowest at VND1,107 ($0.05) per kWh.

Tri told VnExpress that these adjustments will not have any effect on retail prices, which currently stand at VND2,141 ($0.1) per kWh.

