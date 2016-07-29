300-kindergarten-children-flee-factory-inferno-in-southern-vietnam

A kindergarten in the southern province of Binh Duong was evacuated on Friday morning after a fire broke out at a nearby sofa manufacturing factory.

Teachers at the privately-owned Rang Dong (Early Dawn) nursery school in Thuan An District acted quickly after seeing thick smoke going billowing up from the adjacent factory, and escorted around 300 children to safety.

Kindergarten children were escorted to safety by their teachers. Photo by Nguyet Trieu

“When we saw the smoke, we raised the alarm," said Mai Duc Thinh, one of the kindergarten's owners. "We have run fire drills before, so we were able to get the children out of the school safely. Luckily not a single child suffered from smoke inhalation.”

No causalities or injuries were reported to either children and staff.

The fire destroyed the 1,000 square-meter factory. Photo by Nguyet Trieu

The fire quickly swept through the 1,000 square-meter factory, as workers tried to douse the flames in vain.

Fire crews arrived on the scene in minutes, but due to the flammable contents of the factory, it took some 100 firefighters two hours to extinguish the blaze and stop it from spreading to nearby buildings.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Binh Duong is home to numerous of industrial parks that have drawn migrant workers from every corner of the country. The majority bring their families with them. The number of private day-care centers in the province has increased rapidly to catch up with the rising demand.

Related news:

> Fire engulfs Chinese candle plant in northern Vietnam

> Massive fire engulfs petrol station in Hanoi