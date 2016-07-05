VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Massive fire engulfs petrol station in Hanoi

By Phuong Son, Ngoc Thanh   July 5, 2016 | 05:48 pm GMT+7
A fireball erupted out of a gas station in Hanoi this afternoon, incinerating several vehicles.
Full screen Auto play
0 of 0  
Tags: massive fire Hanoi gas station
Read more

Mike Tyson heads to Vietnam to join cast of Asian movie

Vietnamese tourist tricked into prostitution in Dubai

Vietnamese technology company sets up hotline following Bangladesh terror attack

Vietnam considers jail time for culprits behind airplane 'lasering'

Man in a can: homemade submarine passes sea trials

Vietnamese police, military officials 'arrested' by fishermen

Vietnam’s police investigate provincial agencies following Formosa incident

China’s drill “seriously violates Vietnam’s sovereignty”: Foreign Ministry

 
go to top