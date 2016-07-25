VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Fire engulfs Chinese candle plant in northern Vietnam

By Giang Chinh, Van Hai   July 25, 2016 | 06:58 am GMT+7
Fire engulfs Chinese candle plant in northern Vietnam
The fire ravages the plant for almost nine hours. No human casualties were reported. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh

Electrical short-cirtcuit may have been the cause.

A fire broke out at a major industrial park in the northern port city of Hai Phong late Sunday and ravaged a plant run by a Chinese candle manufacturer for almost nine hours. No human casualties have been reported as of press time.

By the time firefighters managed to put out the blaze at 3 a.m. Monday, it had already flattened the 40,000-square meter (430,550 square-feet) candle factory, run by Aroma Bay Candles in Duong Kinh Industrial Park.

According to eyewitnesses, the blaze broke out at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday and spread to consume the entire plant. Some 300 firefighters were dispatched to the scene but inflammables stored at the plant deterred firefighting efforts, authorities said.

Further investigations are underway, according to the authorities, with electrical short-circuit suspected to be main cause.

Aroma Bay Candles, set up in 2004, makes candles that are mainly exported to the American and European markets.

Related News:

Massive fire engulfs petrol station in Hanoi

Tags: Vietnam fire candle plant
Read more
Vietnamese president reelected with overwhelming majority

Vietnamese president reelected with overwhelming majority

Scottish judo medalist injured in Vietnam raring to leave hospital

Scottish judo medalist injured in Vietnam raring to leave hospital

Vietnam mulls mandatory electronic transactions to fight graft

Vietnam mulls mandatory electronic transactions to fight graft

Saigon opens its biggest-ever riverside park

Saigon opens its biggest-ever riverside park

Vietnamese-Australian woman caught with 11 lbs of heroin at Vietnam airport

Vietnamese-Australian woman caught with 11 lbs of heroin at Vietnam airport

Vietnamese netizens livid as civil servant gropes legendary statue

Vietnamese netizens livid as civil servant gropes legendary statue

Probes continue after Vietnam cops arrested for taking bribes to overlook overloaded trucks

Probes continue after Vietnam cops arrested for taking bribes to overlook overloaded trucks

2 dead after floating restaurant collapse in southern Vietnam

2 dead after floating restaurant collapse in southern Vietnam

 
go to top