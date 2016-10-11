VnExpress International
Tag Mong Cai
Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

They claimed they were heading for Saigon and then Cambodia on a gambling trip.

Vietnam's customs detect Chinese woman with 140 iPhones on her body

She wrapped the phones underneath her clothes to avoid getting caught.

Vietnam, China open short-term border crossing trips

Visitors will only be allowed to stay in both countries for a maximum of three days.
November 11, 2016 | 09:01 am GMT+7

Vietnamese meth smugglers busted at northern border

The two men could face the death penalty for attempting to traffic the drugs in from China.
November 04, 2016 | 09:44 am GMT+7

Vietnam province eases visa policy for Chinese tourists

Visitors from China will be allowed to stay for up to three days in the border city of Mong Cai.
October 11, 2016 | 03:38 pm GMT+7
 
