Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Two men from a group of seven Chinese (L) work with Vietnamese officials after they were arrested for illegal entry. Photo by Voice of Vietnam

Police in Vietnam’s northern province of Quang Ninh on the border with China have arrested seven Chinese people for entering Vietnam illegally.

Officers at the Mong Cai checkpoint in the province stopped the Chinese nationals on March 15 as they were trying to cross the border into the city by coach, Voice of Vietnam reported.

They claimed their trip had been organized by a man named Ngo Vuong and a woman named Huynh Ngoc Tuyen in Saigon, and that they were supposed to travel to the southern city first before going on a casino trip to Cambodia.

Cases of Chinese nationals illegally entering Vietnam via the border with Quang Ninh are common. In some instances, they try to overstay their visas after a trip to the world-famous Ha Long Bay.