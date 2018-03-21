VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

By Vu Minh   March 21, 2018 | 01:37 pm GMT+7
Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam
Two men from a group of seven Chinese (L) work with Vietnamese officials after they were arrested for illegal entry. Photo by Voice of Vietnam

They claimed they were heading for Saigon and then Cambodia on a gambling trip.

Police in Vietnam’s northern province of Quang Ninh on the border with China have arrested seven Chinese people for entering Vietnam illegally.

Officers at the Mong Cai checkpoint in the province stopped the Chinese nationals on March 15 as they were trying to cross the border into the city by coach, Voice of Vietnam reported.

They claimed their trip had been organized by a man named Ngo Vuong and a woman named Huynh Ngoc Tuyen in Saigon, and that they were supposed to travel to the southern city first before going on a casino trip to Cambodia.

Cases of Chinese nationals illegally entering Vietnam via the border with Quang Ninh are common. In some instances, they try to overstay their visas after a trip to the world-famous Ha Long Bay.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam-China border Quang Ninh Mong Cai illegal entry Chinese Cambodia gambling
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Woman accused in Kim Jong Nam killing played prank on Vietnamese official, lawyer says

Woman accused in Kim Jong Nam killing played prank on Vietnamese official, lawyer says

 
go to top