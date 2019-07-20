VnExpress International
Vietnam detains five Chinese using mobile signal repeaters

By Phan Anh   July 20, 2019 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Chinese nationals are detained in Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam, for using mobile signal repeaters illegally, July 18, 2019. Photo by Vietnam News Agency.

Five Chinese nationals were detained in the northern province of Quang Ninh on Thursday for using a set of mobile signal repeaters without approval.

Complaints from locals and businesses had led the authorities to investigate mobile signals in the area being disrupted, police said Friday, as cited by Vietnam News Agency.

They found that the Chinese, who were residing in a house in Mong Cai Town near the border, had installed and used a set of mobile signal repeaters, disrupting signals in the area.

Police have seized three antennas, two repeaters, 13 wireless phones, chargers and wires.

The five nationals said they had come to Vietnam to work in trade, and that they were working for the Thanh Dat Trading Company, which is headquartered in HCMC.

Authorities are trying to determine the scale of the Chinese nationals’ violations. The investigation is ongoing.

