VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam to prosecute two Chinese robbers

By Minh Cuong   August 10, 2018 | 07:17 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to prosecute two Chinese robbers
Ding Ning Shan, one of two Chinese thieves caught in Quang Ninh this week, is held at a police station. Photo courtesy of Vietnam News Agency

Two Chinese tourists who robbed a petrol station in Quang Ninh should face criminal charges, police have recommended.

Ding Shi Jie, 30, and Ding Ning Shan, 36, entered Vietnam illegally on Tuesday through the Mong Cai border gate in the northern province.

The same night, the duo broke into the office of a petrol station in Hoa Lac Ward in Mong Cai Town, around 156 kilometers (96 miles) northwest of the world-famous Ha Long Bay.

When a female staff of the petrol station spotted the duo and raised an alarm, they gagged her and tied her hands before ransacking the office. They also took a cell phone and VND210,000 ($9) from the woman.

Residents who heard the commotion alerted the local police. They also caught Shan and took him to the police station, while Jie escaped with a car at the petrol station.

Jie then rammed the car into the police and managed to rescue his accomplice before fleeing. Yet both were arrested after they crashed into a street divider and the car plunged off the road.

A car that two Chinese robbers stole from a petrol station in Quang Ninh to flee from the police on Tuesday is badly damaged. Photo by VnExpress/B.M.

A car that two Chinese robbers stole from a petrol station in Quang Ninh to flee from the police on Tuesday is badly damaged. Photo by VnExpress/B.M.

Cases of Chinese nationals illegally entering Vietnam via the border in Quang Ninh are common. In several instances, they have been caught overstaying their visas after a trip to Ha Long.

Related News:
Tags: Chinese Quang Ninh Mong Cai border gate robbery prosecution
 
Read more
Weekly roundup: Vietnam's drinking problem, education flaws, cave myths and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's drinking problem, education flaws, cave myths and more

Vietnam demands China end celebration of city in flashpoint waters

Vietnam demands China end celebration of city in flashpoint waters

U23 Vietnam football team practices for Asian Games

U23 Vietnam football team practices for Asian Games

Vietnam province scrambles to save endangered monkey

Vietnam province scrambles to save endangered monkey

Weekend dazzler: Meteor shower in skies over Vietnam

Weekend dazzler: Meteor shower in skies over Vietnam

Saigon apartment manager faces criminal charges for fatal blaze

Saigon apartment manager faces criminal charges for fatal blaze

Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

 
go to top