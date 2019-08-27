VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

28 Chinese deported for running fake stock trading floor

By Phan Anh   August 27, 2019 | 08:01 pm GMT+7
28 Chinese deported for running fake stock trading floor
28 Chinese are extradited to China for running a fake stock exchange floor in Mong Cai, Quang Ninh Province, August 26, 2019. Photo courtesy of Quang Ninh Police.

28 Chinese nationals have been deported for running a fake stock exchange floor from Quang Ninh Province, police said Monday.

Their operations were discovered when authorities checked a hotel in Tran Phu District, Mong Cai at the China-Vietnam border on Sunday, local media reported.

516 mobile phones, 21 computers and a card-scanning device for online transactions were seized by authorities.

The Chinese said they used the devices to attract other Chinese to their fake stock exchange floor in order to steal their properties.

They chose to operate in Mong Cai to avoid detection by Chinese authorities.

Vietnamese police said they handed over the 28 suspects and related exhibits to Chinese police for continuing the investigation into the crime.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese China Chinese stock exchange Mong Cai Quang Ninh extradition
 
Read more
US ambassador pays respects at Vietnamese military cemetery

US ambassador pays respects at Vietnamese military cemetery

Da Nang approves $62 mln project to improve water environment

Da Nang approves $62 mln project to improve water environment

Malaysian PM criticizes 'big powers' for disregarding international rules

Malaysian PM criticizes 'big powers' for disregarding international rules

Driver fined for cutting in front of moving plane at Saigon airport

Driver fined for cutting in front of moving plane at Saigon airport

Bus monitor faces manslaughter charge in Hanoi schoolboy death

Bus monitor faces manslaughter charge in Hanoi schoolboy death

Mobile stairs punch hole in Vietnam Airlines plane at Saigon airport

Mobile stairs punch hole in Vietnam Airlines plane at Saigon airport

Saigon green-lights two waste-to-energy plants

Saigon green-lights two waste-to-energy plants

 
go to top