Vietnam's customs detect Chinese woman with 140 iPhones on her body

Authorities in Vietnam's northern province of Quang Ninh have arrested a Chinese woman for attempting to smuggle 140 iPhones into the country, a local newspaper reported.

The woman, identified as Chan QianLan, 48, was detected with 140 second-hand iPhones wrapped around her body. She entered Vietnam via the province's Mong Cai border gate on Monday without customs declaration, the daily Thanh Nien (Young People) cited the provincial customs department as saying.

The phones were worth about VND70 million ($3,000), they said.

The Chinese woman said that she purchased the iPhones in Dong Xing City, Guang Xi Province. She failed to produce receipts and relevant documents of the goods.

With an iPhone 5 model weighing 112 grams, the woman could have carried at least 16 kilograms (35 lb) around her body.