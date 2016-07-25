Topic Kong

The most read Vietnamese newspaper
That's not Vietnam! A quiz to see how closely you watched 'Kong: Skull Island'
There are scenes from Hawaii and Australia that may deceive you.
King Kong in Vietnam: 6 hilarious internet memes that you need to see
'Kong by the Mekong' is clearly our favorite. What's yours?
Kong overkill: Official says Vietnam must rise above Hollywood movie
‘Don’t make Kong the icon of Quang Binh,’ Vietnam’s cave kingdom has been told.
March 17, 2017 | 03:11 pm GMT+7
Director of Kong: Skull Island talks about Vietnam's film future
Jordan Vogt-Roberts wants to return to his indie roots and work with local artists.
March 12, 2017 | 07:48 pm GMT+7
Kong breaks box office records in Vietnam
More than 162,000 moviegoers rushed to cinemas across the country on March 10, opening day of the first major Hollywood action movie shot in Vietnam.
March 12, 2017 | 10:09 am GMT+7
It's a take: Director of 'Kong: Skull Island' crowned Vietnam tourism ambassador
Jordan Vogt-Roberts is expected to touch down again in Vietnam to accept the position this month.
March 10, 2017 | 09:15 pm GMT+7
'Kong: Skull Island' director asked to make monstrous change to tourism in Vietnam
Jordan Vogt-Roberts is expected to arrive in Hanoi to accept an offer to become a tourism ambassador.
March 10, 2017 | 12:11 pm GMT+7
Fire erupts at 'Kong: Skull Island' premiere in Saigon
It happened when dancers were performing around a fire on a stage next to the theater.
March 09, 2017 | 09:35 pm GMT+7
Kong director says gorgeous Vietnam provided the ‘perfect’ reboot
The country's ruggedness, wilderness and beauty make the Kong retake look fresh, says Jordan Vogt-Roberts.
March 08, 2017 | 02:25 pm GMT+7
Critics praise filmed-in-Vietnam Kong movie for going back to the jungle
The latest retake of the Hollywood brand has pleased critics for letting the creature be comfortably wild.
March 03, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston talk ‘surreal’ King Kong filming experience in Vietnam
Theaters worldwide (and Vietnam’s tourism industry) are hoping to cash in on 'Kong: Skull Island'.
February 22, 2017 | 02:48 pm GMT+7
Kong, the unlikely tourism ambassador of Vietnam's 'Cave Kingdom'
The movie monster dominates Quang Binh's new ad, which features some breathtaking scenery.
January 16, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Wanna see why this place makes perfect film set for 'Kong: Skull Island'?
Well, there is more to Ninh Binh than pretty sights caught in Kong.
July 26, 2016 | 07:30 am GMT+7
First Kong teaser reveals the monkey's splendid hometown
Actually, it's Skull Island, but let's be honest, it's mostly Vietnam.Quang Binh, Ninh Binh and Ha Long Bay are set to move up big time on any "100 places to visit before" list. ...
July 25, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Kong: Skull Island: the art of filming to a Vietnamese backdrop
Nicolas Simon, the veteran line producer that helped create “Transformers 3” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, shared his experience of making the first blockbuster to be filmed ...
April 04, 2016 | 05:51 pm GMT+7
