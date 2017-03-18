VnExpress International
King Kong in Vietnam: 6 hilarious internet memes that you need to see

By VnExpress   March 18, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

'Kong by the Mekong' is clearly our favorite. What's yours?

In the middle of the Hoan Kiem Lake.

Or around it.

Kong by the Mekong River, with the conical hat.

Kong enjoying noodles.

Traffic safety should obviously be a concern.

Ho Chi Minh Citys Bitexco Tower as a replacement for the Empire State Building?

Meme source: BEATVN

