King Kong in Vietnam: 6 hilarious internet memes that you need to see

In the middle of the Hoan Kiem Lake.
Or around it.
Kong by the Mekong River, with the conical hat.
Kong enjoying noodles.
Traffic safety should obviously be a concern.
Ho Chi Minh City's Bitexco Tower as a replacement for the Empire State Building?
BEATVN
