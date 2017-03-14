VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi beats its chest at plan to build Kong statue near Hoan Kiem Lake

By Vo Hai   March 14, 2017 | 09:02 pm GMT+7

Kong is unlikely to join the statues of national heroes around Hanoi's spiritual center.

Hanoi on Tuesday officially rejected a proposal to build a statue of King Kong near Hoan Kiem Lake, just one day after the idea was put forward by the culture ministry.

Truong Minh Tien, vice director of Hanoi's Culture Department, said at a press meeting on Tuesday that a model of Kong anywhere around Hoan Kiem Lake, which is a special national heritage site, would be inappropriate.

After consulting experts and the public, authorities in Hanoi said that any statues of Kong should be restricted to parks, cinemas or Ninh Binh Province, where parts of the movie were filmed.

The ministry had suggested that a statue of the giant ape would provide a great photo opportunity for visitors and help boost the country's tourism industry along with the film, the first major Hollywood action movie shot in Vietnam.

"Kong: Skull Island" has already smashed box office records in Vietnam, drawing more than 162,000 moviegoers on its March 10 premiere. 

Related news:

Director of Kong: Skull Island talks about Vietnam's film future

Fire erupts at 'Kong: Skull Island' premiere in Saigon

Tags: Kong model Hoan Kiem lake Hanoi reject
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top