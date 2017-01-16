Kong, the unlikely tourism ambassador of Vietnam's 'Cave Kingdom'

Quang Binh Province doesn't want to leave anything to chance.

In its brand new video to promote itself as an exciting destination, the province's tourism department keeps reminding viewers that the much-anticiapted blockbuster "Kong: Skull Island" was filmed here. The film will be unspooled in March.

The new ad also features the film's director Jordan Vogt-Roberts himself.

"Once we flew to Dong Hoi and went to Tu Lan, where a lot of the caves are, immediately you just stood in the field and you looked around," he tells viewers. "It's so amazing I kept asking people when we drove around Quang Binh. 'Do people realize how beautiful it is?'"

Last February, around 120 crew members and an all-star cast, including Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, and Tom Hiddleston, touched down in Vietnam to shoot at famous sites in Quang Binh as well as in Ninh Binh and Ha Long Bay.

It is believed that the Vietnam locations will be presented in the film as the fictitious birthplace of the giant gorilla Kong.

As the biggest movie to be filmed in Vietnam so far, "Kong: Skull Island" is expected to give Vietnam a global stage to show its unique beauty.

And it seems Quang Binh Province, already known by explorers as the "Cave Kingdom" of the world, wants to at least share some spotlight of the film's upcoming release.

Watch the trailer of the film here:

