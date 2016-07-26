Wanna see why this place makes perfect film set for 'Kong: Skull Island'?

We all know that no site, no matter how splendid, can afford to show up raw on the silver screen. But even the most skeptical eyes will have to change their mind once exposed to the grandeur at Ninh Binh, the "Ha Long on land" and at the same time, the vivid archetype for the unreal "Skull Island".

Not letting the nature take ultimate control, humans do execute their mastery over it, building here Bai Dinh, the biggest and most extraordinary pagoda complex in the whole Southeast Asia.

