National Assembly elections results: Number of non-Party members down 50 pct

The National Election Council has announced the results of the 14th National Assembly elections this afternoon. Among the 870 candidates, 496 were ...

Controversial BOT chief wins independent campaign for seat on Vietnam's National Assembly

One of the two independent candidates who secured seats in the National Assembly is the CEO of Tasco Joint-Stock ...

Vietnam election results: only two independent runners pass finish line

Results of Vietnam's general election were confirmed today by the National Election Council (NEC) with 496 new parliamentary members elected, including two independent candidates, ...
June 08, 2016 | 12:24 pm GMT+7

Hanoi and HCMC announce general election results

Election committees in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City today have announced the results of the general election held on May 22.
May 27, 2016 | 03:17 pm GMT+7

National Assembly election concludes without incident

The National Election Council has reported that Vietnam’s general election on May 22 ended well with no “complex situations” arising that required the council’s consent to resolve.
May 23, 2016 | 06:57 pm GMT+7
 
