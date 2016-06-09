Controversial BOT chief wins independent campaign for seat on Vietnam's National Assembly

Pham Quang Dung, CEO of Tasco, has secured enough votes to become a member of the National Assembly – Vietnam’s highest legislative body, the source said. Tasco is one of the biggest companies to use the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model in Vietnam with projects in the north of the country.

Dung was one of only two independent contenders to be appointed out of the 11 who ran for office.

During Dung's election campaign in the northern province of Nam Dinh - his hometown, Dung promised to create more jobs, contribute to welfare development programs and cut poverty. He also urged the NA to encourage domestic and foreign businesses to support technical and social infrastructure and social security.

Dung served for five years in the military, and worked at a local irrigation logistics office for 15 years before heading into business 20 years ago.

The other independent candidate to win a seat was Nguyen Anh Tri, head of the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion.

Tri’s campaign focused on health issues. He aimed to find a solution for the 40 percent shortage of the amount of blood needed to treat patients. Tri also promised to address ethical issues in healthcare industry and overcrowded hospitals, while promoting stem cell research.

This afternoon, the National Election Council (NEC) is expected to announce the official results of the NA election.

In total, 870 candidates stood for the NA, including 11 independent runners. Yesterday, the NEC confirmed that 496 candidates were elected with only two independent contenders, down by two compared to the previous term.

Tasco Joint-Stock Company has recently come under fire after it increased the toll for the My Loc – Nam Dinh road from June 1 although the government had rejected the proposal to increase the toll and vowed to keep it constant until the end of 2016. Following widespread objections, Tasco re-adjusted the toll to the old level.

