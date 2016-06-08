Vietnam election results: only two independent runners pass finish line

According to Nguyen Hanh Phuc, general secretary of the NEC Office, the total number of candidates standing for the National Assembly (NA) was 870, and 496 were elected on May 29. Two independent candidates were elected out of the 11 contenders standing for office.

The number of elected candidates who were centrally nominated was 182/197. With the exception of the NA and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), all positions were filled including party institutions, state president, government, court, People's Procuracy, Defense Ministry and Public Security Ministry.

Among the 496 newly elected deputies, 317 are first-time members of the NA. Regarding the demographic, ethnic minorities lost four deputies, while female deputies fell by 17. Adding to that, only 496 out of the 500 NA seat were filled, so the results of this term are considered unsatisfactory from the NEC's point of view, said Phuc.

"There were some errors on voting cards that led to invalid votes and forced a re-election in some cases. There were also some cases of negligence when it came to controlling the number of ballots issued and the number received. Many constituencies didn't elect enough representatives, especially at communal level, and some people voted on others' behalf," Phuc added.

According to the NEC Office, the removal of some candidates from the ballot who had impressed during the third consultation round conducted by the VFF had caused bad publicity. During the election campaign, there were some cases that appeared unfair.

In Kien Giang Province, the election authority disregarded results from polling station No. 2 in An Son Commune, Kien Hai Ward due to a "serious violation of law". A fresh vote was held on June 5.