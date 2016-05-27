Hanoi and HCMC announce general election results

Voters in Dong Da District, Hanoi casts their ballots during Vietnam's general election on May 22. : VnExpress/Vo Hai

Hanoi elected all 30 NA members and 105 representatives of its People’s Council with a total voter turnout of almost 100 percent, with no area recording less than a 50 percent turnout rate, the capital's Election Committee reported.

1183 out of 1185 representatives were elected for ward-level People’s Committees, while there was a shortage of 262 deputies to reach the required 16,000 representatives at communal level. An additional election will be held to make up for this shortage.

Chairman of Hanoi's People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung secured his seat on the People’s Council with 95 percent of the votes – the highest among all candidates. Chung’s counterpart in Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Thanh Phong, was also elected with a majority 78.74 percent.

“The election was conducted in accordance with the provisions of the law democratically and safely,” said the Election Committee in Hanoi.

On Monday, the National Election Council reported that Vietnam’s general election ended well with no “complex situations” arising that required the council’s consent to resolve.

Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh's Election Committee Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam made a statement yesterday, saying there were no “seat-fillers” among the candidates in Vietnam’s general elections, which Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong claimed to be the biggest election ever in the country’s history.

Hanoi and HCMC are allocated the highest number of NA candidates, followed by the north-central provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An. Most candidates were nominated by centrally-run agencies and organizations.