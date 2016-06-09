National Assembly elections results: Number of non-Party members down 50 pct

A girl walks past a poster promoting the 14th National Assembly election on a street in Hanoi, Vietnam May 20, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Kham

The results show that voters opted for younger officials, with 71 candidates under 40 years old securing a seat in the National Assembly, a 9.1 percent increase from the last term.

Over 60 percent of elected delegates have a master's or higher; over a third have a university degree; and 1.2 percent, or six delegates, don't have a degree at all.

For 160, this is not their first time they've been elected to the National Assembly.

Vietnam fell short of the target for the share of women in the National Assembly by 17 seats. There are 133 female delegates, accounting for 26.8 percent, while the target was at least 30 percent.

Similarly, the number of non-Party delegates for the 14th term is only 21 (4.2 percent of elected delegates), half the number of the 13th term, meaning 96 percent of NA delegates are Communist Party members.

Nguyen Hanh Phuc, National Assembly General Secretary said there were 97 non-Party candidates. Election of 21 is "the voters' decision."

As for ethnic minorities, there are 86 delegates, equivalent to 17.3 percent.

There are 182 centrally nominated candidates (36.7 percent of total NA delegates), 15 fewer than planned. Another 312 delegates were nominated by local organizations.

Deputy chairman of the National Assembly Phung Quoc Hien said most centrally nominated delegates are from ministries and local state agencies. "Their election fits with the demography recommended by the Central Committee of the National Assembly. The Fatherland Front reviewed the candidates in a series of consultation rounds in line with this orientation, contributing towards the Party’s leadership role over legal, civil and ruling bodies."

Only two self-nominated candidates made the cut, accounting for 0.4 percent of NA delegates while last term four independent candidates made the cut. They are Nguyen Anh Tri, Director of National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, and Pham Quang Dung, Chairman of Tasco JSC.

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong received 86.47 percent of votes; President Tran Dai Quang 75.08 percent; Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc 99.48 percent; and NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan 91.46 percent.

Tran Van Tuy, Head of the Delegate Working Group, said the preliminary results show that the quality of delegates has increased and he hopes they will meet the requirements for the new NA term.

In response to reports of some voting on others’ behalf, Hien said these reports were “anonymous”. He added that some voters asked their family members to vote for them because they “lacked knowledge”.

“Such wrongs […] are not serious and do not affect the results. Local election councils have addressed this. The number of such cases is low so the effect is insignificant. In constituencies where this was common, the councils have annulled the results and called for a fresh vote.”

In total, 67 million people took part in this year's election, accounting for 99.35 percent of the electorate. The highest voting rate was recorded in the Thua Thien - Hue Province at 99.99 percent.

