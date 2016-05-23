National Assembly election concludes without incident

The announcement said that security and social order during election day had been maintained without any issues. Most provinces finished voting at around 7 p.m., except for some areas that extended opening hours at voting stations for voters who work late.

According to reports from 52 out of 63 provinces, the total number of voters who participated in the election was about 66.8 million, equivalent to a 98.8 percent voter turnout.

“Officials are counting the votes to report the results to the election committee as soon as possible," the Election Council’s office said.

On May 22, Vietnamese citizens across the country cast their votes to elect 500 members of the new National Assembly, 3,918 provincial councilors, 24,993 district councilors and 294,055 commune councilors for the 2016-2021 tenure.

The election has been dubbed by the Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong as the biggest in the country’s history. In Vietnam, people aged 18 or over have the right to vote while the minimum age to run for office is 21.

The National Election Council will announce the results of the election on June 11. The results of the elections for representatives of People’s Committees at all levels will be released on June 1.