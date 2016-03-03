VnExpress International
It's complicated: When a Vietnamese woman meets a foreign man

What one culture considers normal may be seen as cheating by another. 

Vietnamese bank appoints foreign executive to head retail operations

Vietcombank has taken the unusual move of plunging a foreigner into the financial fray.

Dutch man beaten in popular Vietnam resort town takes blame

The 64-year-old man claimed he started the fight by insulting a car driver.
July 11, 2017 | 09:27 pm GMT+7

Hanoi police bust multi-national Columbian criminal ring

The case has prompted local police to work with Interpol and other foreign police forces.
April 04, 2017 | 09:38 pm GMT+7

State Bank issues currency regulations

Citizens of countries bordering Vietnam will have to submit notarized copies of business registration licenses in border-gate economic zones if they wish to bring foreign currency ...
March 15, 2016 | 09:00 pm GMT+7

New work permit regulations for expats in Vietnam

The latest update on the requirements for foreigners to obtain the necessary permit to work in the country, effective on April 1, 2016. Here is what you need to know about the new ...
March 10, 2016 | 06:06 pm GMT+7
 
