Saigon apartment cleaner returns $7,400 to Ukraine man

Hien reported his finding and requested assistance in finding the owner.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old man and the building’s management board returned the money to Artern of Ukraine, a tenant who’d just vacated the apartment.

Nguyen Ngoc Hien returns money he found when cleaning up an apartment in HCMC to the building's managers. Photo by VnExpress/Huy Doan

Hien said that when he was very surprised when he found the cash. He had never seen so much money before. Then he thought that the rightful owner would be very upset on losing it.

He lives with his mother in a small house in the same district. Currently, they are all cleaning staff in the apartment building.

Vietnam's average income was around $2,500 in 2018.