Foreign man wins $1.1 million lottery

The foreign man wears a mask to collect the lottery prize of over VND26 billion ($1.1 million) from Vietlott in HCMC, November 13, 2019. Photo courtesy of Vietlott.

Vietlott awarded the prize of over VND26 billion ($1.1 million) to the businessman Wednesday. His identity has not been disclosed.

He currently lives in Ho Chi Minh City and works at a Chinese company. The businessman bought the lucky numbers at a convenience store in Thu Duc District.

He has paid 10 percent of his winnings as personal income tax, gifted VND30 million ($1,300) to the winning ticket seller, and donated VND50 million ($2,150) to charity.

He bought the series 03-07-15-22-23-30-38-43-44 and six of the numbers matched the winning series.

According to Vietlott's regulations, customers who are not Vietnamese citizens but are legal entrants are eligible to play the game.

Vietnam bans gambling among its citizens but lottery tickets are popular nationwide.

Vietlott, or Vietnam Computerized Lottery One Member Limited Liability Company, signed an exclusive 18-year contract with Malaysian conglomerate Berjaya to launch computerized lottery games in 2016.

Revenue from the company was down 38 percent to VND1.17 trillion ($50.46 million) in the first half of 2019.

Players select six numbers from 1 to 45 and win a jackpot that starts at VND12 billion ($518,000) by matching all six numbers from the draw. Tickets cost VND10,000 (43 cents) each, the same as the traditional lottery. The jackpot rolls over each week until there is a winner.

Traditional lottery tickets in Vietnam have predetermined numbers printed on them, and they have their highest prize set at VND2 billion ($86,250).