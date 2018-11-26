Saigon’s Bui Vien Walking Street, where most foreigners and visitors tend to converge, was not spared the heavy rain and flooding that many parts of the city were subjected to last weekend, but it did not faze many of them.

Instead, they found it "exciting" and fun, and enjoyed the photographical bonanza it offered.

The Bui Vien Walking Street was inundated by the torrential downpours brought by Usagi, the tropical depression that swept the city since Sunday afternoon.

Two foreigners wear the flimsiest of raincoats that are sold on the street and laugh the rain off.

Peter, a tourist from England, shoots videos with his smart phone, umbrella in hand.

"I've been to Bui Vien a few times before but I've never seen it so flooded, which is exciting," he said.

Three foreigners from Japan and Malaysia enjoy walking in the pouring rain and take selfies in the middle of the street.

A foreigner sits on the edge of the street and sips a beer, watching the unusual scenes unfold in front of him.

Three tourists from Hanoi wear the flimsy raincoats and enjoy walking on the flooded street.

A couple of foreign customers pose for the camera in a flooded bar. Many bars and restaurants remained open in Saigon despite the inclement weather.

On Huynh Tan Phat Street in District 7, a Filipino man and his Australian friend sailed a kayak and made the flooding memorable. Video by Hanh Pham.

Tourists enjoy heavy downpours, flooding in Saigon Foreigners sail kayak as Usagi drenches Saigon street

Storm Usagi made landfall in southern Vietnam's Vung Tau City before devolving into a tropical depression Sunday. It triggered gales and heavy rains in several places like Vung Tau and Saigon.