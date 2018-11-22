VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi’s Old Quarter hotel catches fire, guests unharmed

By Phuong Son   November 22, 2018 | 09:59 am GMT+7

A fire in Hanoi’s Old Quarter Thursday morning had foreign guests flee in panic, but no one was harmed.

Hanoi’s Old Quarter hotel catches fire, guests unharmed
 
 

Hanoi’s Old Quarter hotel catches fire, guests unharmed

Columns of fire were spotted on the 9th floor of the 3-star Moonview hotel on Hang Than Street, Hoan Kiem District at about 6 a.m. The hotel’s kitchen is on the same floor.

"There were cries for help coming from the hotel’s 8th and 9th floor. People were trying to escape from the balconies to get down," an unnamed eyewitness said.

Foreigner guests watch as the fire rages on. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Nhat

Foreign guests watch a hotel fire Thursday morning in Hanoi’s Old Quarter. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Nhat

Three firefighting trucks, dozens of firefighters and local police were dispatched and the fire was put out at about 7 a.m.

Over 50 of the hotel’s guests, most of them foreigners, escaped unharmed.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire and estimate property damage.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Hanoi Hang Than hotel hospitality fire flame fire safety infrastructure Old Quarter foreigner
 
Read more
Vietnam's V-League 1 gets Best Developing League of the Year award

Vietnam's V-League 1 gets Best Developing League of the Year award

Two percent of Vietnamese still defecate in open: official

Two percent of Vietnamese still defecate in open: official

Tanker blaze kills six, burns 19 houses in southern Vietnam

Tanker blaze kills six, burns 19 houses in southern Vietnam

Spanish man found dead in toilet on Phu Quoc Island

Spanish man found dead in toilet on Phu Quoc Island

Aggrieved fans, coach slam refereeing mistakes in Vietnam-Myanmar match

Aggrieved fans, coach slam refereeing mistakes in Vietnam-Myanmar match

Old nail trick threatens safety on sea-crossing bridge

Old nail trick threatens safety on sea-crossing bridge

Vietnamese prosecutors seek 7.5 years in jail for ex top cop

Vietnamese prosecutors seek 7.5 years in jail for ex top cop

 
go to top