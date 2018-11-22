Hanoi’s Old Quarter hotel catches fire, guests unharmed Hanoi’s Old Quarter hotel catches fire, guests unharmed

Columns of fire were spotted on the 9th floor of the 3-star Moonview hotel on Hang Than Street, Hoan Kiem District at about 6 a.m. The hotel’s kitchen is on the same floor.

"There were cries for help coming from the hotel’s 8th and 9th floor. People were trying to escape from the balconies to get down," an unnamed eyewitness said.

Foreign guests watch a hotel fire Thursday morning in Hanoi’s Old Quarter. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Nhat

Three firefighting trucks, dozens of firefighters and local police were dispatched and the fire was put out at about 7 a.m.

Over 50 of the hotel’s guests, most of them foreigners, escaped unharmed.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire and estimate property damage.