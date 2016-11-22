The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Foul play, safety concerns investigated at scene of deadly Saigon tower block blaze
Survivors said the fire alarms did not go off, and the fire doors had been wedged open.
13 killed in Vietnam apartment fire
The 20-story building in HCMC is home to more than 700 families and hundreds fled in chaos after waking up to ...
Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN
About 90 percent of related deaths take place in low- and middle-income countries, most of them in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.
March 21, 2018 | 03:35 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese sailors reported missing two weeks after ship capsizes off South Korea
11 crew members were on board when it hit rough seas, and four bodies have already been recovered.
March 21, 2018 | 07:53 am GMT+7
Mexico helicopter crash kills 13 on ground in wake of earthquake
A military helicopter carrying top officials surveying damage from the quake crashed in a small town at night.
February 18, 2018 | 09:17 am GMT+7
Road crashes kill 70 Vietnamese in two days of Tet
The casualties were 50 percent above average as the big holiday involves a lot of drinking and travel.
February 17, 2018 | 02:36 pm GMT+7
Deadly typhoon Tembin weakens, but Vietnam remains wary
Winds are expected to slow down to 75 kph upon making landfall, but forecasters warn at-risk residents against relaxing vigilance.
December 25, 2017 | 02:20 pm GMT+7
4 struck, killed by car when crossing street in Vietnam
A woman, her sister and her two children were all dead.
December 25, 2017 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Girl’s body found two days after being washed down drain in Vietnam
The teenager slipped while trying to push her motorbike to safety during a heavy downpour.
September 22, 2017 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
Fire kills 8 at confectionery facility outside Hanoi
Two are in a coma after a big blast followed by a fire burned a confectionery facility to the ground.
July 29, 2017 | 04:50 pm GMT+7
8 die of suspected poisoning at funeral party in northern Vietnam
The victims had been served wine and candy bought near the Chinese border, police found.
February 14, 2017 | 03:06 pm GMT+7
Blood and benefits: Duterte imposes his formula on the Philippines
The president has brought the iron-fist approach he used to rule Davao to the capital Manila.
December 28, 2016 | 10:08 pm GMT+7
Bodies of missing girls found in Hanoi as rape suspect confesses to murders
The two girls, aged 9 and 10, were allegedly killed and buried six months ago.
November 22, 2016 | 02:10 pm GMT+7
23 killed every day on Vietnam's roads this year
That means 5,728 people died in traffic accidents in the first eight months of 2016.
August 31, 2016 | 04:24 pm GMT+7