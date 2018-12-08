VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Six people, mostly teenagers, killed in Italy nightclub stampede

By Reuters   December 8, 2018 | 09:29 pm GMT+7
Six people, mostly teenagers, killed in Italy nightclub stampede
Six people, mostly teenagers, killed in Italy nightclub stampede.

Six people were crushed to death in the early hours of Saturday following a stampede at a packed nightclub near Ancona on Italy’s Adriatic coast.

The deaths, including five young teenagers, occurred when a walkway leading out of the Lanterna Azzurra nightclub in the town of Corinaldo collapsed, causing dozens of people to fall into a trench below, officials said.

Three girls, two boys and a mother who had accompanied her child to the event died in the crush. Police said the teenagers were aged between 14 and 16, while the dead woman was 39.

More than 100 other people were injured, 13 of them seriously, officials said.

The local fire brigade said someone might have sprayed a substance like pepper spray into the crowd, triggering a panicked rush to the emergency exits.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who also serves as interior minister, said early indications suggested there were many more people than permitted inside the club, where popular Italian rapper Sfera Ebbasta had been due to perform.

Tags: Italy nightclub deaths stampede
 
Read more
Uber makes confidential filing for long-awaited IPO

Uber makes confidential filing for long-awaited IPO

Japan opens door wider to foreign blue-collar workers despite criticism

Japan opens door wider to foreign blue-collar workers despite criticism

Huawei exec faces US fraud charges linked to Iran, court hears

Huawei exec faces US fraud charges linked to Iran, court hears

Thousands of Myanmar women forced into marriage in China: study

Thousands of Myanmar women forced into marriage in China: study

Slow train to China: India's trade ties with Beijing taking time to ripen

Slow train to China: India's trade ties with Beijing taking time to ripen

India rice rates slip; tough Chinese rules dent Vietnam exports

India rice rates slip; tough Chinese rules dent Vietnam exports

White House, Trudeau seek to distance themselves from Huawei move

White House, Trudeau seek to distance themselves from Huawei move

 
go to top