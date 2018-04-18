VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

21 killed in India as truck carrying marriage party falls off bridge

By Reuters   April 18, 2018 | 01:40 pm GMT+7

The truck driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to hit a divider and fall off the bridge.

At least 21 people were killed and over a dozen injured on Tuesday night as a mini truck carrying a marriage party fell off a bridge in India's central Sidhi district.

Platoon Commander, Home Guard City, Kaushal Prashad Dwivedi, said there were around 40-45 people in the truck and 14 were undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Sidhi.

The tragedy occurred when the truck driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to hit a divider and fall off the bridge over the river Son. The truck, which was headed to a wedding in Sidhi, fell on a dry riverbed.

The impact of the fall left the truck mangled and killed many on the spot. Chief of Madhya Pradesh state, home to Sidhi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced a compensation of 200,000 ($3,045) rupees for the kin of the deceased and 50,000 ($767) for the injured rupees.

India has the world's deadliest roads, with almost 150,000 people killed in accidents in 2015, the latest government data shows. At least 30 children were killed in northern Himachal Pradesh early this month when their school bus plunged off a mountain road.

Related News:
Tags: India Indian traffic traffic accident truck fell of bridge deaths
 
Read more
Whale dies after swallowing 80 plastic bags

Whale dies after swallowing 80 plastic bags

With Cambodia's free press under fire, 'China model' makes inroads

With Cambodia's free press under fire, 'China model' makes inroads

China lowers tariffs, rejects US trade war escalation

China lowers tariffs, rejects US trade war escalation

North Korea's top three military officials replaced, US official says

North Korea's top three military officials replaced, US official says

US weighs more South China Sea patrols to confront 'new reality' of China

US weighs more South China Sea patrols to confront 'new reality' of China

China says aircraft carrier testing weapons in South China Sea drills

China says aircraft carrier testing weapons in South China Sea drills

Some dino eggs took months to hatch, perhaps leading to extinction: study

Some dino eggs took months to hatch, perhaps leading to extinction: study

Smog returns, but Beijing says skies are getting cleaner

Smog returns, but Beijing says skies are getting cleaner

 
go to top