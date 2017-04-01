VnExpress International
Police told to spend more time patrolling streets during Vietnam’s biggest holiday

As well as the celebrations, Lunar New Year is also known for a spike in traffic accidents and deaths.

Driver survives after train plows through truck in Hanoi

The driver managed to jump out of the window before his vehicle was crushed to pieces.

2 killed in traffic carnage on Saigon street

Locals described the scene as a ‘war zone’ after an SUV crushed everything in its path.
July 23, 2017 | 10:13 am GMT+7

Woman fatally crushed by car in southern Vietnam

Three pedestrians were also injured, including, a three-year-old boy and a South Korean man.
July 14, 2017 | 02:41 pm GMT+7

Six killed in two crashes an hour apart on Vietnam highway

Three passengers were killed in a bus-truck collision and another three died in the second crash on the way back after watching the first accident.
April 01, 2017 | 09:56 am GMT+7
 
