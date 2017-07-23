2-killed-in-traffic-carnage-on-saigon-street

|
An SUV collided with four cars and nine motorbikes in Ho Chi Minh City on Saturday night, killing a 63-year-old man and a teenage boy.
The crash occurred at a crossroads on the outskirts of District 12. The white SUV only came to a halt after hitting two cabs. 10 other people were injured in the incident.
Smashed up motorbikes, wheels and seats were scattered over 100 meters of the road. “It looks like a war zone,” a local man said.
An eyewitness said he saw the car drive past him at “an unusual speed” before it crashed.
Police are investigating the incident, but the driver has not been identified.