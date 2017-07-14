Woman fatally crushed by car in southern Vietnam

A speeding SUV hit four pedestrians on a small crowded road in the southern province of Binh Duong on Thursday, killing one woman.

Nguyen Thi An, 28, died on the spot. The other casualties were a local woman, a South Korean man and a three-year-old boy.

An online video shows the man lying unconscious on the ground at around 6 p.m. All the victims were rushed to hospital.

The car only stopped after hitting a truck parked on the road.

Angry locals grabbed the driver, Le Van Son, 48, and handed him over to police.

The investigation is ongoing.