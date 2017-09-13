VnExpress International
Driver survives after train plows through truck in Hanoi

By Hoai Linh   September 13, 2017 | 02:25 pm GMT+7
Remains of a truck after a train crash in Hanoi on Wednesday. Photo by VnExpress/Hoai Linh

The driver managed to jump out of the window before his vehicle was crushed to pieces.

A truck driver escaped death after his vehicle was dragged and crushed to pieces by a train at a level crossing in Hanoi on Wednesday morning.

The train hit the truck and dragged it for around 30 meters in Thuong Tin District on the outskirts of the city at around 6 a.m.

The crossing has a warning sign but no barriers.

Locals said the truck driver managed to jump out of the window and only suffered minor scratches.

None of the train passengers were injured, and were able to resume their journey an hour later.

Vietnam Railway said 167 train crashes killed 79 people in the first six months of this year. Around 40 percent of the accidents occurred at illegal crossings.

