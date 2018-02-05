VnExpress International
Police told to spend more time patrolling streets during Vietnam’s biggest holiday

By Phuong Son   February 5, 2018 | 04:23 pm GMT+7
Vehicles are stuck in traffic in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran

As well as the celebrations, Lunar New Year is also known for a spike in traffic accidents and deaths.

The Ministry of Public Security has asked police across the country to cancel unnecessary meetings and focus on street patrols to ensure traffic safety during the Lunar New Year holiday.

A larger police presence has been ordered to prevent crashes and congestion during the country's biggest festival, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry said road crashes in January increased 12 percent from the previous month, and fatalities were up 11 percent.

Traffic jams also worsened, especially in major cities.

“Congestion in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City has become increasingly severe,” it said. “Police chiefs should spend less time in meetings and more time on the streets.”

Road crashes are among the main causes of deaths in Vietnam, and kill an average of one person every hour.

Lunar New Year is notorious for traffic incidents, with many people traveling to and from big cities and attending booze-fueled parties.

The festival peaks on February 16, and the government has approved a one-week break from February 14-20.

