Wild elephant destroys motorbike

A wild elephant appeared on a road in the Dong Nai Culture And Nature Reserve on the morning of April 11, violently destroying a passing motorbike and causing dozens of locals to flee from the scene. A man reportedly abandoned the motorbike earlier in the day after being startled by the elephant. The wild animal was later shooed back into the jungle by rangers. No injuries were reported, but it didn’t end well for the vehicle.